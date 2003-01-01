MINI used cars for sale in Norfolk
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale in Norfolk
£7,995
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 69,006 miles
£19,299
MINI Hatch 2.0 John Cooper Works 3dr Auto Bluetooth
2017 (17 reg) | 17,434 miles
£14,251
MINI Cooper D Countryman 1.6 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 14,691 miles
£10,999
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Auto [Chili Pack] Bluetooth
2015 (65 reg) | 18,439 miles
£12,499
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Auto (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 13,482 miles
£9,775
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,027 miles
£2,890
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 70,923 miles
£9,696
MINI Mini Countryman Cooper Sd All4 2.0 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 58,000 miles
£8,499
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 42,655 miles
£7,995
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 34,183 miles
£7,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 59,000 miles
£6,495
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER S 3d 184 BHP
2010 (60 reg) | 45,871 miles
£995
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2003 (03 reg) | 124,000 miles
£6,000
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 41,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 70,900 miles
£6,791
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.5 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 76,735 miles
£9,999
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr Auto Bluetooth
2013 (63 reg) | 35,193 miles
£1,499
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 114,000 miles
£2,495
MINI Hatch 1.4 First 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 101,131 miles
£9,231
MINI Cooper D 3-Door Hatch 1.5 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 29,655 miles
£12,101
MINI Cooper Countryman 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 41,247 miles
£4,995
MINI Convertible 1.6 COOPER S 2d 175 BHP REAR PARKING SENSORS CHILLI PACK
2009 (09 reg) | 73,000 miles
£4,412
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D 3dr Bluetooth
2011 (11 reg) | 87,216 miles
£10,399
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 29,983 miles