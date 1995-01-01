MINI used cars for sale in Weston-super-Mare
With 311 used MINI cars in Weston-super-Mare available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale in Weston-super-Mare
£3,998
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper [122] 3dr -
2010 (60 reg) | 64,048 miles
£6,500
MINI Roadster 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 74,780 miles
£13,461
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,925 miles
£1,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2002 (52 reg) | 108,000 miles
£5,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 102,000 miles
£11,331
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr [Chili Pack] - DAB - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - CLIMATE CONTROL
2016 (66 reg) | 17,805 miles
£8,491
MINI Hatch 1.2 One 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,401 miles
£7,991
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 45,563 miles
£11,950
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper 1.5 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 11,513 miles
£7,390
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 61,302 miles
£15,831
MINI Clubman 2.0 Cooper S 6dr [John Cooper Works Chili Pack]
2015 (65 reg) | 26,006 miles
£8,995
MINI Hatch John Cooper Works 1.6L JOHN COOPER WORKS 3d 211 BHP STUNNING MINI COOPER + GSH!
2011 (11 reg) | 58,113 miles
£11,950
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper 1.5 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 21,636 miles
£12,000
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 34,267 miles
£1,500
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper S 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 79,000 miles
£5,500
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 58,807 miles
£6,399
MINI Hatch 1.6 One (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 22,424 miles
£21,450
MINI Countryman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,226 miles
£8,398
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 35,068 miles
£10,098
MINI Paceman 1.6 Cooper 3dr Satellite Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 18,006 miles
£7,280
MINI 1.6 Cooper S Roadster 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 41,062 miles
£2,300
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 80,614 miles
£6,495
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,067 miles
£3,000
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 70,897 miles