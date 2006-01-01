MINI used cars for sale in Watford
With 1,397 used MINI cars in Watford available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale in Watford
£4,990
MINI Clubman 1.6 COOPER 5d 118 BHP WE SPECIALISE IN MINI'S!!!!!!
2008 (08 reg) | 48,000 miles
£5,750
MINI Hatch ONE 1.6 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 50,701 miles
£3,995
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper S 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 66,560 miles
£3,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 51,842 miles
£6,990
MINI Coupe 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 39,000 miles
£3,490
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 54,000 miles
£5,775
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 20,985 miles
£3,900
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper S 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 55,450 miles
£1,690
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 118,000 miles
£5,390
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2010 (59 reg) | 51,136 miles
£9,995
MINI Paceman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 29,272 miles
£15,500
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper Auto (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,000 miles
£8,990
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D (Chili) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 52,500 miles
£1,699
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2002 (52 reg) | 98,000 miles
£10,495
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper Auto (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 56,000 miles
£7,445
MINI Coupe 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 52,000 miles
£5,295
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 28,300 miles
£8,299
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D Pepper Pack 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 14,526 miles
£8,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D Business Edition Chili Pack 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 72,731 miles
£10,000
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper Chili/Media Pack XL 3dr
2016 (65 reg) | 44,653 miles
£5,890
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper (Sport Chili) 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 40,000 miles
£5,750
MINI Hatch 1.6 One (Pepper) 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 45,650 miles
£12,250
MINI Paceman 2.0 Cooper SD (Chili) Hatchback 3dr Diesel Automatic (s/s) (149 g/km, 143 bhp)
2016 (16 reg) | 13,000 miles
£7,990
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 39,400 miles