Toyota Fj Cruiser cars for sale
With 9 used Toyota Fj Cruiser cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Toyota Fj Cruiser cars for sale
£35,994
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4L V6 Automatic 4x4 UK Registered Fully Loaded with Leather, Sat 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 20,000 miles
£16,795
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4.0 4dr
2008 (57 reg) | 149,000 miles
£34,995
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4.0
2017 (66 reg) | 17,803 miles
£20,000
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4.0 VVTI V6 Petrol LPG LEFT HAND DRIVE 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 112,000 miles
£34,995
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4.0 V6 Automatic BEIGE WARRANTED MILES 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 10,000 miles
£39,994
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4L V6 PETROL 4x4 AUTOMATIC SUV 0-60 in 7 SECS Bluetooth, DAB, Apple CarPlay 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 10,000 miles
£39,494
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4L V6 PETROL 4x4 AUTOMATIC SUV....RESERVED. Deposit received with thanks Ch 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 4,000 miles
£39,994
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4L V6 PETROL 4x4 AUTOMATIC SUV Reserved for Sonny Suspension Levelled, Sat 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 24,800 miles
£27,950
Toyota FJ Cruiser 4.0 V6 4X4 SUV Right Hand Drive 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 37,000 miles