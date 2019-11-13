Skip to contentSkip to footer
Toyota AYGO cars for sale

With 196 new and 2,554 used Toyota AYGO cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Toyota Aygo hatchback (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.0

We were surprised with just how many major changes were made to the Aygo, considering this is really just a facelifted version of a car that’s been on sale since 2014. The 1.0-litre engine has been substantially overhauled, which means that the Aygo is...

Frequently asked questions

  • Toyota AYGOs offer a top speed range between 99mph and 99mph, depending on the version.

  • Toyota AYGO on-the-road prices RRP from £9,825 and rises to around £14,810, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Toyota AYGO's fuel economy ranges between 54mpg and 69mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.