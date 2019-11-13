Toyota AYGO cars for sale
Toyota Aygo hatchback (2018 - ) review
We were surprised with just how many major changes were made to the Aygo, considering this is really just a facelifted version of a car that’s been on sale since 2014. The 1.0-litre engine has been substantially overhauled, which means that the Aygo is...Read full review
RRP£11,675
£11,083
Save£592
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i x-play 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,790
£12,590
Save£1,200
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i x-trend x-shift 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,540
£12,340
Save£1,200
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i x-trend Hatchback 5dr Petrol x-shift (71 ps)
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£13,090
£11,890
Save£1,200
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i x-trend Hatchback 5dr Petrol (71 ps)
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
£1,000
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i + 3dr
2007 (56 reg) | 80,430 miles
£5,791
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-Pression 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2015 (64 reg) | 42,702 miles
£10,522
Toyota Aygo Hatchback 1.0 VVT-i X-Trend 5dr x-shift
2019 (19 reg) | 5,703 miles
£10,995
Toyota Aygo Hatchback 1.0 VVT-i X-Trend 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£5,345
Toyota Aygo VVT-I X-PLAY**£0 TAX** 1.0 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 45,000 miles
£3,130
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i Go 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 57,819 miles
£1,999
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i Platinum 5dr (a/c)
2010 (10 reg) | 87,000 miles
£3,490
Toyota Aygo VVT-I BLUE ONLY 38200 MILES!! 1.0 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 38,200 miles
£2,950
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i Fire 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 33,500 miles
£1,995
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i + 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 53,088 miles
£2,995
Toyota Aygo BLUE VVT-I 5-Door 1.0 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 58,900 miles
£9,995
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i x-press 5-Dr 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 5,229 miles
£6,199
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-Pression 5dr Bluetooth
2016 (66 reg) | 31,238 miles
£6,200
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-I X-Play 5Dr
2017 (17 reg) | 18,603 miles
£1,000
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 115,000 miles
£9,000
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-Trend 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 2 miles
£6,898
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-Press [X-nav] 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 17,476 miles
£6,198
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-Cite 2 [X-nav] 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 32,764 miles
£990
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 99,270 miles
£1,775
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i Sport Multimode 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 81,000 miles
£1,890
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i Blue Blue 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 90,000 miles
£6,299
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-Cite 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (64 reg) | 37,340 miles
£5,990
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i x-pression x-wave 5dr EU5
2015 (15 reg) | 28,000 miles
£1,890
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i Black Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (109 g/km, 67 bhp)
2007 (07 reg) | 72,000 miles
Review
Toyota Aygo hatchback (2018 - ) review
Read all about the Toyota Aygo, the company’s smallest and most affordable car, which was given a substantial update in 2018.
13 Nov 2019
News
New look for the Toyota Aygo shown at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Toyota’s smallest model, the Aygo, gets a revised look and enhancements to its engine for 2018.
06 Mar 2018
Review
Toyota Aygo hatchback (2014 - ) review
The Toyota Aygo (2014 - ) is a charming and stylish city car. It's not perfect, however
14 Dec 2017
Frequently asked questions
Toyota AYGOs offer a top speed range between 99mph and 99mph, depending on the version.
Toyota AYGO on-the-road prices RRP from £9,825 and rises to around £14,810, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Toyota AYGO's fuel economy ranges between 54mpg and 69mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.