Toyota Auris cars for sale
With 1,823 used Toyota Auris cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Toyota Auris Touring Sports estate (2015 - ) review
There’s an awful lot to like about Toyota’s mid-sized estate car, and not just the fact that it has an enormous boot. The latest chassis revisions mean it rides, steers and handles as well as some of the best cars in its class. It’s also available with a...Read full review
Search by type
|Type
|Vehicles for sale
|From
|Link to the search results
|Used
|1823 cars available now
|£915.00
|Search
Latest second hand Toyota Auris cars for saleView all
£13,989
Toyota Auris Excel VVT-i Hybrid 1.8 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,488 miles
£12,995
Toyota Auris 1.2T Design Tss 5Dr [Nav]
2018 (18 reg) | 11,000 miles
£8,595
Toyota Auris 1.6 EXCEL VALVEMATIC 5DR
2014 (14 reg) | 24,000 miles
£13,001
Toyota Auris 1.8 Hybrid Excel TSS 5dr CVT Hybrid Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 40,000 miles
£6,499
Toyota Auris 1.4 D-4D Active (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 50,100 miles
£4,695
Toyota Auris 1.6 TR 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 82,000 miles
£3,495
Toyota Auris 1.6 VVT-i T Spirit 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 44,000 miles
£3,000
Toyota Auris 1.6 VVT-i T3 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 56,000 miles
£1,500
Toyota Auris 2.0 D-4D T Spirit 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 145,000 miles
£1,990
Toyota Auris 1.6 VVT-i SR 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 105,000 miles
£4,295
Toyota Auris 1.6 TR VALVEMATIC 5d 132 BHP SUPPLIED FULLY SERVICED
2012 (61 reg) | 68,839 miles
£2,750
Toyota Auris 1.6 VVT-i TR 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 54,000 miles
£2,750
Toyota Auris 1.33 VVT-i TR 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 93,000 miles
£11,865
Toyota Auris 1.8 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT - AUTO PARK - LED HEADLIGHTS - REVERSE CAM
2015 (65 reg) | 46,025 miles
£6,000
Toyota Auris 1.8 VVT-h Excel e-CVT HSD 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 106,000 miles
£11,995
Toyota Auris Hybrid 1.8 VVT-i HSD Excel 5-Dr 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 54,900 miles
£14,491
Toyota Auris Hatchback 1.8 Hybrid Excel TSS 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 29,708 miles
£5,900
Toyota Auris 1.8 T4 CVT 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 41,000 miles
£14,899
Toyota Auris 1.8 Hybrid Icon Tech Tss 5Dr Cvt
2018 (18 reg) | 20,942 miles
£3,500
Toyota Auris 1.6 VVT-i T Spirit 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 41,000 miles
£5,995
Toyota Auris 1.8 T4 CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 82,834 miles
£11,500
Toyota Auris 1.8 VVTi Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT Auto
2014 (14 reg) | 22,559 miles
£7,299
Toyota Auris 1.4 D-4D Active
2015 (65 reg) | 37,546 miles
£6,000
Toyota Auris 1.4 ICON D-4D 5d 89 BHP CHEEP AND ECONOMICAL TO RUN
2013 (13 reg) | 62,904 miles
Latest Toyota Auris ArticlesView more
Review
Toyota Auris Touring Sports estate (2015 - ) review
The Auris Touring Sports is a handsome, comfortable, immensely practical load-lugger, designed to challenge estate versions of the Skoda Octavia, Vauxhall
18 Apr 2017
Review
Toyota Auris Hatchback (2015 - ) MK 2 Facelift review
The Toyota Auris (2015 - ) is a good car in a class brimming with world beaters. There’s nothing particularly wrong with it, it just doesn’t quite match
23 Sep 2015
First Drive
Toyota Auris 1.2T Excel first drive review
Do revisions to Toyota's small family car take it any nearer the top of its class?
27 Jun 2015
Review
Toyota Auris Estate (2013 - ) review
Read the Toyota Auris Touring Sports (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
17 Nov 2014