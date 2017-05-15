Manual Smart used cars for sale
With 515 used Manual Smart cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Smart cars for sale
£6,000
Smart Forfour 0.9 PRIME PREMIUM PLUS T 5d 90 BHP CLIMATE CONTROL
2015 (15 reg) | 31,000 miles
£5,900
Smart Forfour 1.0 Prime (Premium) (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 27,101 miles
£5,791
Smart Forfour Hatchback Special Editions 1.0 Edition 1 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 33,527 miles
£6,100
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,271 miles
£6,495
Smart Forfour 1.0 EDITION1 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 28,793 miles
£6,495
Smart Forfour 1.0 PRIME PREMIUM 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 41,500 miles
£5,750
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 7,200 miles
£6,000
Smart Fortwo Coupe Prime Premium..FREE ROAD TAX 1.0 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 19,871 miles
£5,700
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Passion 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 20,565 miles
£7,991
Smart Forfour Night Sky Hatchback 0.9 Turbo Prime Premium Plus 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 16,694 miles
£7,291
Smart Forfour Hatchback Special Editions 0.9 Turbo Black Edition 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 27,410 miles
£5,741
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,605 miles
£6,691
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Prime Premium Plus 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 9,022 miles
£5,699
Smart Forfour 1.0 PASSION 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 16,842 miles
£6,000
Smart Forfour 1.0 Prime Premium 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,654 miles
£7,277
Smart Fortwo 0.9 Turbo Proxy Premium 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 14,103 miles
£6,799
Smart Forfour 0.9 5dr Edition1 T
2015 (65 reg) | 23,180 miles
£6,154
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Prime Premium 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 13,377 miles
£6,600
Smart Forfour Passion Premium T 0.9 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 17,365 miles
£5,750
Smart Forfour Hatchback Passion 5dr 1.0
2015 (65 reg) | 21,430 miles
£6,250
Smart Forfour Hatchback Passion Premium 5dr 1.0
2016 (66 reg) | 19,716 miles
£5,325
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion (s/s) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 12,000 miles
£5,995
Smart Forfour 0.9T Edition 1 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 24,500 miles
