Smart Coupe used cars for sale
With 655 used Smart Coupe cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Smart Coupe cars for sale
£9,291
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Prime Premium 2dr Auto
2019 (68 reg) | 5,020 miles
£6,100
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 20,271 miles
£9,995
Smart Fortwo Coupe PRIME SPORT PREMIUM 1.0 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,000 miles
£3,999
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 45,000 miles
£7,147
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 25,862 miles
£4,150
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 23,364 miles
£4,490
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Iceshine Softouch 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 33,142 miles
£1,998
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 61,000 miles
£5,790
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2014 (14 reg) | 8,000 miles
£2,795
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 42,000 miles
£4,995
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Grandstyle Plus Softouch 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 28,000 miles
£2,300
Smart Fortwo 0.8 CDI Passion Softouch 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 121,830 miles
£1,299
Smart City Coupe Smart&Pure Softtouch (Rhd) 0.6 2dr
2002 (02 reg) | 91,500 miles
£9,999
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Prime Sport Premium 2Dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 6,899 miles
£2,795
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Pulse 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 40,000 miles
£7,500
Smart Fortwo 0.9T Edition White Twinamic (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 24,000 miles
£4,999
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Plus MHD Auto 2dr
2014 (63 reg) | 27,547 miles
£3,595
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 53,000 miles
£6,495
Smart Fortwo Passion Auto 1.0 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 26,500 miles
£2,490
Smart Fortwo 0.8 CDI Pulse Softouch 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 35,000 miles
£2,150
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 73,810 miles
£3,795
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Pulse Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (97 g/km, 71 bhp)
2012 (62 reg) | 41,000 miles
£3,500
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Pulse Softouch 2dr
2012 (12 reg) | 33,675 miles
£3,995
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Softouch 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 45,000 miles
