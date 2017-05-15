Smart Convertible used cars for sale
With 211 used Smart Convertible cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Smart Convertible cars for sale
£4,995
Smart Fortwo Cabrio 1.0 PASSION MHD 2d 71 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 26,000 miles
£2,495
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 84,000 miles
£5,699
Smart Fortwo Cabrio Grandstyle 2dr Softouch Auto 84 Satellite Navigation 1.0
2014 (64 reg) | 30,576 miles
£1,325
Smart Fortwo 0.6 2dr
2003 (03 reg) | 63,000 miles
£3,990
Smart Fortwo Cabrio Fortwo Passion MHD- POWERHOOD- ALLOYS- ZERO TAX 1.0 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 47,171 miles
£1,940
Smart Fortwo 0.7 City Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2006 (56 reg) | 96,123 miles
£2,200
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 47,800 miles
£1,995
Smart Fortwo 0.7 City Passion Cabriolet 2dr Petrol Automatic (113 g/km, 61 bhp)
2005 (55 reg) | 80,000 miles
£2,975
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 53,528 miles
£2,490
Smart Fortwo 0.7 City Pure Cabriolet 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 39,000 miles
£11,995
Smart 0.7 Brabus Roadster 2dr
2005 (05 reg) | 35,000 miles
£1,950
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr Petrol Automatic (116 g/km, 84 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 90,000 miles
£3,000
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 40,400 miles
£3,190
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Pulse Cabriolet 2dr Petrol Automatic (116 g/km, 71 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 50,000 miles
£14,750
Smart Fortwo 0.9T BRABUS Xclusive Cabriolet Twinamic (s/s) 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,500 miles
£3,850
Smart Fortwo Cabrio 1.0 PULSE MHD 2d 71 BHP 0% FINANCE AVAIL! CALL 01204 317705
2010 (10 reg) | 39,926 miles
£2,470
Smart 0.7 Roadster 2dr
2004 (54 reg) | 83,000 miles
£7,359
Smart Fortwo 1.0 Passion Cabriolet Twinamic (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 31,500 miles
£4,000
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Passion Cabriolet Softouch 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 25,700 miles
£5,995
Smart Fortwo Cabrio 1.0 GRANDSTYLE EDITION 2d 84 BHP SATNAV ELECTRIC SOFT TOP LOW MILES
2014 (64 reg) | 20,000 miles
£3,490
Smart Fortwo PASSION CDI 0.8 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 49,990 miles
£2,650
Smart 0.7 Roadster 2dr
2005 (05 reg) | 59,000 miles
£4,995
Smart Fortwo 1.0 MHD Edition 21 Cabriolet Softouch 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 40,000 miles
£2,990
Smart 0.7 Roadster 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 68,000 miles
