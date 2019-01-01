Nissan eNV200 Evalia used cars for sale in Scotland
With 5 used Nissan eNV200 Evalia cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Nissan eNV200 Evalia cars for sale in Scotland
£32,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Evalia Auto with 7 Seats and Heat Pack 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£32,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Evalia Auto with 5 Seats and Heat Pack 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£31,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Evalia Auto with 7 Seats and Heat Pack 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles
£31,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Evalia Auto with 7 Seats and Heat Pack 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles
£31,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Evalia Auto with 7 Seats and Heat Pack 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles