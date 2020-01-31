Mazda CX-30 used cars for sale in Scotland
With 0 used Mazda CX-30 cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£30,765
£30,515
Save£250
Mazda CX-30 2.0 SKYACTIV-X MHEV GT Sport Tech (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£25,950
£25,600
Save£350
Mazda CX-30 2.0 SKYACTIV-G MHEV Sport Lux (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£29,650
£29,300
Save£350
Mazda CX-30 2.0 SKYACTIV-X MHEV GT Sport Tech (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV