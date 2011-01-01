Audi TT RS used cars for sale in Scotland
With 2 used Audi TT RS cars in Scotland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£55,654
£48,214
Save£7,440
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI Roadster S Tronic quattro (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Convertible
RRP£62,530
£57,263
Save£5,267
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI Sport Edition S Tronic quattro (s/s) 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£58,895
£53,162
Save£5,733
Audi TT Rs 2.5 TFSI Sport Edition S Tronic quattro (s/s) 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£55,840
£49,795
Save£6,045
Audi Audi TT RS Roadster 400 PS S tronic 2.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Coupe