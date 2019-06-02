Renault Trafic
Renault Trafic cars for saleSearch 157 cars
With 3 new and 154 used Renault Trafic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Renault range
Frequently asked questions
Renault Trafic offers a top speed range of around 103mph, depending on the version.
Renault Trafic on-the-road prices RRP from £22,800, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Renault Trafic’s fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 48mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emissions levels. Learn more about car tax bands