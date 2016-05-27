Porsche Cayman cars for sale
With 413 used Porsche Cayman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Porsche Cayman Coupe (2013 - ) review
The new Cayman can no longer be considered just an entry-level Porsche: it’s a highly accomplished sports car that constitutes good value.Read full review
Search by type
|Type
|Vehicles for sale
|From
|Link to the search results
|Used
|413 cars available now
|£7,997.00
|Search
Latest second hand Porsche Cayman cars for saleView all
£24,950
Porsche Cayman 24V S PDK 3.5 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 31,123 miles
£27,000
Porsche Cayman 2.7 2dr PDK Petrol Coupe
2013 (63 reg) | 46,203 miles
£32,000
Porsche Cayman 2.7 981 PDK 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 41,800 miles
£15,000
Porsche Cayman 2.7 24V 2d 242 BHP Full Porsche / Specialist History
2008 (08 reg) | 57,000 miles
£27,700
Porsche Cayman 2.7 24V PDK 2d AUTO 275 BHP - PCM NAV. 20" ALLOYS. XENONS
2014 (14 reg) | 47,745 miles
£48,491
Porsche Cayman 3.4 GTS 2dr PDK
2015 (15 reg) | 22,642 miles
£16,495
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 96,000 miles
£15,895
Porsche Cayman 24V S 3.4 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 52,180 miles
£27,500
Porsche Cayman 2.7 987 Tiptronic S 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 3,243 miles
£28,491
Porsche Cayman 2.7 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 46,732 miles
£29,990
Porsche Cayman 2.7 981 (s/s) 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 29,991 miles
£38,995
Porsche Cayman 2.7 981 Black Edition PDK 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 18,000 miles
£13,000
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2006 (55 reg) | 68,500 miles
£20,995
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 67,000 miles
£11,495
Porsche Cayman 3.4 S MANUAL 2dr
2005 (55 reg) | 93,321 miles
£11,100
Porsche Cayman 2.7 987 Tiptronic S 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 86,500 miles
£27,500
Porsche Cayman 2.7 981 (s/s) 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 52,000 miles
£18,495
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 45,500 miles
£14,800
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S Tiptronic S 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 49,450 miles
£17,900
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2006 (55 reg) | 36,835 miles
£17,900
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2006 (55 reg) | 36,835 miles
£11,490
Porsche Cayman 2.7 987 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 89,365 miles
£13,490
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S Tiptronic S 2dr
2007 (07 reg) | 63,000 miles
£14,500
Porsche Cayman 3.4 987 S 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 52,000 miles
Latest Porsche Cayman ArticlesView more
First Drive
2015 Porsche Cayman GT4 first drive review
Is the Cayman GT4 the finest road car Porsche has ever made? We drive the limited edition, analogue sports car to find out if it can cut it with the 911
27 May 2016
Review
Porsche Cayman Coupe (2013 - ) review
Read the Porsche Cayman (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety and
06 Mar 2015
Review
Porsche Cayman Coupe (2005 - 2012) review
Read the Porsche Cayman coupe (2005 - 2013) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
13 Nov 2014