Yellow Porsche Boxster used cars for sale
With 17 used Yellow Porsche Boxster cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Yellow Porsche Boxster cars for sale
£5,500
Porsche Boxster 2.7 986 2dr
2002 (02 reg) | 102,000 miles
£3,500
Porsche Boxster 2.5 986 Tiptronic S 2dr
1997 (P reg) | 88,000 miles
£3,500
Porsche Boxster 2.5 986 Tiptronic S 2dr
1997 (P reg) | 88,000 miles
£4,995
Porsche Boxster 2.7 986 Tiptronic S 2dr
2001 (51 reg) | 71,000 miles
£7,999
Porsche Boxster 2.7 986 Tiptronic S 2dr
2000 (V reg) | 90,000 miles
£8,995
Porsche Boxster 3.2 S 2dr IN STUNNING CONDITION THROUGHOUT-DRIVES AMAZING!!
2000 (W reg) | 76,000 miles
£7,777
Porsche Boxster 3.2 986 S 2dr
2002 (02 reg) | 66,666 miles
£37,500
Porsche Boxster 2.7 24V PDK 2d 265 BHP | PDLS LTS | BOSE | PCM
2016 (16 reg) | 13,000 miles
£72,996
Porsche Boxster 3.8 Spyder 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 6,787 miles
£10,000
Porsche Boxster 3.2 S 2d 248 BHP 16 SERVICE STAMPS - IMMACULATE
2001 (X reg) | 89,000 miles
£10,975
Porsche Boxster 3.2 986 S Anniversary Edition Tiptronic S 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 46,460 miles
£6,995
Porsche Boxster 2.7 986 2dr
2001 (Y reg) | 90,000 miles
£46,500
Porsche Boxster ROADSTER GTS 2dr PDK 3.4
2015 (15 reg) | 18,869 miles
£28,995
Porsche Boxster 24V Pdk 2.7 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 37,000 miles
£34,450
Porsche Boxster 3.4 S 24V S Pdk 3.4 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 48,600 miles
£14,995
Porsche Boxster 3.4 987 S 2dr
2007 (57 reg) | 49,000 miles
£10,995
Porsche Boxster 3.2 986 S 2dr
2002 (52 reg) | 70,000 miles
Latest Porsche Boxster ArticlesView more
First Drive
Porsche Boxster Spyder first drive review
The Spyder is the swansong of the flat-six 981-series Boxster model range and possibly the most hardcore version yet
29 Apr 2016
Review
Porsche Boxster 981 Convertible (2012 - ) review
The Porsche Boxster could just be all the sports car you ever need. Pricier than the Audi TT and BMW Z4, but better.
05 Aug 2015
Review
Porsche Boxster Convertible (2004 - 2012) review
Read the Porsche Boxster Spyder convertible (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
07 Nov 2014