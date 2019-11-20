Porsche 911 cars for sale
Porsche 911 Coupe (2019 - ) review
The latest 911 is superb. It’s beautifully engineered and supremely capable, and a properly involving experience for the driving enthusiast. It should be right at the top of anyone’s sports car short list.Read full review
£104,948
Porsche 911 3.8T 991 Turbo S PDK 4WD 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 12,000 miles
£72,500
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera 4S 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2016 (65 reg) | 15,205 miles
£98,991
Porsche 911 GTS 2dr PDK 3.0
2017 | 13,668 miles
£60,000
Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera 4S PDK 4WD (s/s) 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 27,400 miles
£169,000
Porsche 911 4.0 991 GT3 2dr
2018 (67 reg) | 6,900 miles
£57,995
Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 18,321 miles
£23,995
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S Cabriolet 2dr Petrol Manual (277 g/km, 350 bhp)
2005 (55 reg) | 56,000 miles
£29,999
Porsche 911 3.0 Classic SC Sport Targa Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual (204 bhp)
1980 (W reg) | 124,000 miles
£30,480
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S Cabriolet 2dr Petrol Manual (280 g/km, 350 bhp)
2007 (56 reg) | 36,879 miles
£67,995
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 19,000 miles
£36,995
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S PDK 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 44,000 miles
£47,900
Porsche 911 [997] CARRERA COUPE S 2dr PDK 3.8
2010 (60 reg) | 31,012 miles
£80,000
Porsche 911 CARRERA 4 GTS PDK 3.8 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 18,549 miles
£36,950
Porsche 911 3.4 991 Carrera (s/s) 2dr EU5
2013 (13 reg) | 119,000 miles
£30,995
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr
2006 (55 reg) | 40,793 miles
£17,440
Porsche 911 3.6 996 Carrera 4 Cabriolet AWD 2dr
2002 (52 reg) | 79,696 miles
£87,950
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera GTS PDK (s/s) 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 4,987 miles
£79,950
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 S 3.6 2dr
1996 (09 reg) | 64,500 miles
£196,995
Porsche 911 4.0 991 GT3 RS PDK 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,000 miles
£95,000
Porsche 911 991 TARGA 4 GTS 2dr PDK 3.0
2017 (17 reg) | 9,724 miles
£66,500
Porsche 911 991 CARRERA COUPE S 2dr PDK 3.0
2016 (16 reg) | 25,000 miles
£11,990
Porsche 911 MK 996 Porsche 911 3.6 996 Carrera 2 2dr APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE
2003 (03 reg) | 112,000 miles
£57,950
Porsche 911 CARRERA 2DR PDK 3.0
2016 (16 reg) | 24,050 miles
£14,750
Porsche 911 3.6 996 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr
2003 (03 reg) | 84,862 miles
Frequently asked questions
Porsche 911s offer a top speed range between 180mph and 191mph, depending on the version.
Porsche 911 on-the-road prices RRP from £84,128 and rises to around £99,753, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Porsche 911's fuel economy ranges between 27mpg and 29mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.