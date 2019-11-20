Skip to contentSkip to footer
Porsche 911 cars for sale

With 8 new and 2,018 used Porsche 911 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Porsche 911 Coupe (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

5.0

The latest 911 is superb. It’s beautifully engineered and supremely capable, and a properly involving experience for the driving enthusiast. It should be right at the top of anyone’s sports car short list.

Read full review

Frequently asked questions

  • Porsche 911s offer a top speed range between 180mph and 191mph, depending on the version.

  • Porsche 911 on-the-road prices RRP from £84,128 and rises to around £99,753, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Porsche 911's fuel economy ranges between 27mpg and 29mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.