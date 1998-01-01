Latest second hand Peugeot 306 cars for sale

Peugeot 306 cars for sale
With 6 used Peugeot 306 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Search by type
|Type
|Vehicles for sale
|From
|Link to the search results
|Used
|6 cars available now
|£650.00
|Search
Latest second hand Peugeot 306 cars for saleView all
£650
Peugeot 306 1.9 TD XRDT 5dr
1995 (N reg) | 84,000 miles
£995
Peugeot 306 1.4 Meridian 5dr
2001 (Y reg) | 26,000 miles
£694
Peugeot 306 1.9 TD LX 5dr (sunroof)
1998 (S reg) | 99,000 miles
£895
Peugeot 306 1.4 Meridian 5dr
2001 (51 reg) | 103,000 miles
£795
Peugeot 306 1.8 GLX 5dr (sunroof)
1998 (S reg) | 121,000 miles
£4,450
Peugeot 306 2.0 Rallye 3dr
1999 (T reg) | 159,000 miles