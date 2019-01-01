Citroen C4 Spacetourer used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 4 used Citroen C4 Spacetourer cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£29,285
£19,990
Save£9,295
Citroen C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 BlueHDi Flair (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel MPV
RRP£29,285
£19,990
Save£9,295
Citroen C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 BlueHDi Flair (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel MPV
RRP£29,285
£19,990
Save£9,295
Citroen C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 BlueHDi Flair (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel MPV
RRP£29,050
£25,650
Save£3,400
Citroen C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 FLR E6.2 manual Diesel 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel MPV
Latest second hand Citroen C4 Spacetourer cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£17,296
Citroen C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 BlueHDi Flair MPV 5dr Diesel (s/s) (130 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 9,612 miles
£18,750
Citroen C4 Spacetourer Bluehdi Flair S/s 1.6 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,500 miles
£15,993
Citroen C4 Spacetourer 1.2 PureTech 130 Feel 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 10 miles
£17,495
Citroen C4 Spacetourer Bluehdi Feel 1.6 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 2,782 miles