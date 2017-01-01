Maserati Levante used cars for sale in North West
With 9 used Maserati Levante cars in North West available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£75,468
£69,222
Save£6,246
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£74,195
£67,316
Save£6,879
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£73,701
£68,995
Save£4,706
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£74,495
£68,595
Save£5,900
Maserati Levante 3.0 V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Maserati Levante cars for sale in North West
£55,995
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,200 miles
£39,991
Maserati 3.0 D V6 5DR AUTO 271 BHP BIG SPEC LEVANTE INC 21 INCH ALLOYS
2016 (66 reg) | 15,286 miles
£33,000
Maserati Levante 3.0 D V6 5d 271 PAN ROOF-NAV-LEATHER **HUGE SPEC**
2017 (17 reg) | 43,548 miles
£36,990
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 38,739 miles
£60,950
Maserati Levante Granlusso LEVANTE SUV 4WD 3.0 V6 350 STOPSTART EU6 GRANLUSSO ZF 2019 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,000 miles
£44,950
Maserati LEVANTE SUV 4WD 3.0 V6 350 STOPSTART EU6 ZF 2019 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,409 miles
£45,950
Maserati LEVANTE SUV 4WD 3.0 V6 350 STOPSTART EU6 ZF 2019 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,282 miles
£39,990
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 23,500 miles
£44,950
Maserati Levante Diesel LEVANTE SUV 4WD 3.0D V6 275 STOPSTART EU6 ZF 2019
2018 (68 reg) | 11,600 miles