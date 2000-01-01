Kia used cars for sale in North West
With 1,231 used Kia cars in North West available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£25,175
£22,999
Save£2,176
KIA Niro 1.6h GDi 2 SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid DCT (s/s) (139 bhp)
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£32,735
£28,235
Save£4,500
KIA Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£14,230
£12,130
Save£2,100
KIA Picanto 1.25 3 Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£15,475
£13,225
Save£2,250
KIA Picanto 1.25 X-Line S Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand Kia cars for sale in North West
£16,000
KIA Ceed 1.6 CRDi ISG 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,899 miles
£15,000
KIA Ceed 1.6 CRDi ISG 2 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,168 miles
£18,000
KIA Sportage 1.6 GDi ISG 2 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,057 miles
£17,000
KIA Sportage 1.7 CRDi ISG 3 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 21,832 miles
£14,800
KIA Ceed 1.0T GDi ISG 2 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,836 miles
£1,295
KIA Ceed 1.6 LS Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (152 g/km, 120 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 128,000 miles
£6,475
KIA Sportage 1.7 CRDI 1 5d 114 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 40,000 miles
£15,500
KIA Sportage 1.7 CRDI GT-LINE EDITION ISG 5d 114 BHP
2017 (67 reg) | 32,378 miles
£3,590
KIA Picanto 1.2 2 ECODYNAMICS 5d 84 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 54,505 miles
£13,700
KIA Ceed 1.0T GDI ISG 2 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 8,123 miles
£8,151
KIA Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,668 miles
£1,380
KIA Picanto 1.0 GS 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 55,000 miles
£3,490
KIA Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2013 (62 reg) | 48,000 miles
£5,930
KIA RIO 1.25 VR-7 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 25,656 miles
£8,800
KIA Venga 1.6 CRDi ISG 4 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 30,304 miles
£3,699
KIA Picanto 1.0 VR7 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 44,000 miles
£27,000
KIA Sportage 2.0 CRDi 48V ISG GT-Line 5dr [AWD]
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£15,300
KIA Optima 1.6 CRDi ISG 3 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 13,559 miles
£16,000
KIA Ceed 1.4T GDi ISG Blue Edition 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,477 miles
£19,300
KIA Sportage 1.6 GDi ISG Edition 25 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 10,924 miles
£14,800
KIA Optima 1.6 CRDi ISG 3 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 10,213 miles
£2,993
KIA Carens 2.0 GS CRDI 5DR AUTOMATIC
2009 (09 reg) | 73,385 miles
£9,999
KIA Sportage 1.6 1 5d 130 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 28,841 miles
£11,499
KIA Sportage 1.7 CRDI 2 ISG 5d 114 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 26,359 miles