Renault Koleos used cars for sale in North East
With 1 used Renault Koleos cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,229
£30,929
Save£300
Renault Koleos GT Line Blue dCi 150 2WD Auto-Xtronic MY19 1.8 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£31,729
£31,429
Save£300
Renault Koleos GT Line Blue dCi 150 2WD Auto-Xtronic MY19 1.8 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£35,129
£34,829
Save£300
Renault Koleos GT Line Blue dCi 190 4WD Auto-Xtronic MY19 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£34,229
£33,929
Save£300
Renault Koleos GT Line Blue dCi 190 4WD Auto-Xtronic MY19 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV