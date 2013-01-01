Jeep Grand Cherokee used cars for sale in North East
With 3 used Jeep Grand Cherokee cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£89,990
£79,990
Save£10,000
Jeep Grand Cherokee 6.2 HEMI Trackhawk Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£90,480
£80,480
Save£10,000
Jeep Grand Cherokee 6.2 V8 Trackhawk Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£90,479
£85,098
Save£5,381
Jeep Grand Cherokee My19 Grandchero6.2 V8 Trackhawk 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£57,525
£42,999
Save£14,526
Jeep Grand Cherokee My19 Summit 3.0 Multijet Ii 250hp 4 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV