Fiat Punto used cars for sale in North East
With 6 used Fiat Punto cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Fiat Punto cars for sale in North East
£3,000
Fiat Punto 1.4 MultiAir Easy (s/s) 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 65,000 miles
£3,495
Fiat Punto 1.2 8V Easy 5dr (EU5)
2012 (62 reg) | 72,000 miles
£3,495
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 5dr [Start Stop] ***MOT+SERVICE+AA COVER+WARRANTY***
2013 (13 reg) | 54,000 miles
£3,242
Fiat Punto 1.2 Easy 5dr [Brio Pack]
2013 (13 reg) | 69,326 miles
£2,755
Fiat Punto 1.4 8V Easy (s/s) 5dr (EU5)
2012 (61 reg) | 58,818 miles
£3,244
Fiat Punto 1.4 Easy 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 41,244 miles