Nissan e-NV200 cars for sale
With 11 new and 9 used Nissan e-NV200 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Nissan e-NV200 MPV (2015 - ) review
The Nissan e-NV200 has a unique appeal, being pretty much the only all-electric seven-seater MPV you can buy (that isn't Tesla money, that is). However, it’s neither the best electric car going, nor the best seven-seat MPV. If it’s not essential that you...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,655
£28,622
Save£3,033
Nissan e-NV200 Acenta Auto 5dr (7 Seat, Navigation, French Doors)
5 door Automatic Electric Other
RRP£36,395
£28,680
Save£7,715
Nissan e-NV200 E Acenta Combi Auto 5dr 7 Seat
5 door Automatic Electric Other
RRP£31,655
£28,496
Save£3,159
Nissan E-nv200 80kW Acenta 40kWh 5dr Auto [5 seat] Estate 1.0
5 door Automatic Electric Other
Latest second hand Nissan e-NV200 cars for saleView all
£29,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Acenta with 7 Seats and Heat Pack
2019 (69 reg) | 822 miles
£28,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Acenta with 7 Seats and Heat Pack
2019 (19 reg) | 2,831 miles
£35,075
Nissan ENV200 ELECTRIC E EVALIA COMBI 40Kw Auto with Heat Pack 7 Seater
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£35,375
Nissan e-NV200 80kW 5dr 40kWh Auto [7 Seat]
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£12,450
Nissan e-NV200 Acenta Rapid Plus [NO VAT] 1.9 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 41,308 miles
£25,832
+ VAT
Nissan e-NV200 80kW Acenta 40kWh 5dr Auto [7 seat]
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£26,240
+ VAT
Nissan e-NV200 80kW Acenta 40kWh 5dr Auto [7 seat]
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£28,995
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Visia with 5 Seats and Heat Pack
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£30,495
Nissan e-NV200 Combi 40KW Acenta with 7 Seats and Heat Pack
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles