Orange MG GS used cars for sale
With 11 used Orange MG GS cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange MG GS cars for sale
£9,799
MG GS 1.5 EXCLUSIVE DCT 5d 164 BHP IN ORANGE WITH 44000 MILES, FULL SERVIUCE HIST
2016 (66 reg) | 44,000 miles
£10,695
MG GS 1.5 TGI Exclusive 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,453 miles
£12,995
MG GS 1.5 TGI Exclusive 5dr DCT Petrol Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 8,502 miles
£11,500
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,703 miles
£9,000
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 28,942 miles
£12,995
MG GS 1.5 TGI Exclusive DCT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 8,800 miles
£9,500
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite SUV 5dr Petrol (s/s) (160 ps)
2017 (67 reg) | 13,668 miles
£10,495
MG GS 1.5 EXCLUSIVE 5d 164 BHP Service History HandBooks 2Keys
2017 (67 reg) | 16,848 miles
£9,495
MG GS 1.5 EXCITE 5d 164 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 29,163 miles
£12,999
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,923 miles
£11,999
MG GS EXCITE 1.5 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 8,500 miles
