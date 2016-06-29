Black MG GS used cars for sale
With 9 used Black MG GS cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black MG GS cars for sale
£10,495
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite SUV 5dr Petrol (s/s) (160 ps)
2018 (68 reg) | 13,884 miles
£10,695
MG GS 1.5 TGI Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 23,968 miles
£9,149
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite 5dr Bluetooth
2017 (17 reg) | 21,757 miles
£8,895
MG GS 1.5 TGI Explore (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 13,260 miles
£9,250
MG GS 1.5 TGI Explore (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 7,350 miles
£14,990
MG GS 1.5 TGI Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,638 miles
£14,995
MG GS 1.5 EXCITE 5d 164 BHP Fantastic Save £3150 from new.
2019 (19 reg) | 329 miles
£13,490
MG GS 1.5 TGI Excite (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,482 miles
Latest MG GS ArticlesView more
Review
MG GS SUV (2016 - ) MK1 review
There is no shortage of contenders in the mid-size SUV market, but the MG GS is more of a rival for budget offerings like the Dacia Duster and Ssangyong
29 Jun 2016
First Drive
2016 MG GS 1.5T first drive review
MG is the latest car maker to add a stylish SUV to its ranks. But, is it any good?
17 Jun 2016