With 1 new and 16 used Mclaren 540C cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

McLaren 540C Coupe (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

It’s almost difficult to justify buying any other McLaren than a 540C, so good is the British manufacturer’s cheapest model. It’s a superb sports car that offers huge pace with fantastic levels of control and a wonderful experience behind the wheel...

Read full review

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£136,870.00Configure
Brand new - in stock1 cars available for quick delivery£136,870.00Search
Used16 cars available now£81,990.00Search

Frequently asked questions

  • McLaren 540Cs offer a top speed range between 199mph and 199mph, depending on the version.

  • McLaren 540C on-the-road prices RRP from £136,870 and rises to around £136,870, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the McLaren 540C's fuel economy ranges between 26mpg and 26mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.