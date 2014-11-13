White Mazda Mazda5 used cars for sale
With 9 used White Mazda Mazda5 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Mazda Mazda5 cars for sale
£7,390
Mazda5 2.0 Sport 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 62,000 miles
£6,495
MAZDA 5 1.6 VENTURE EDITION D 5d 113 BHP FULL SERVICE HISTORY
2013 (63 reg) | 67,000 miles
£5,290
Mazda 5 MZR-CD 115 Venture Edition 1.6 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 95,500 miles
£7,985
Mazda5 1.6 D Venture Edition 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 39,000 miles
£4,990
MAZDA 5 2.0 SPORT 5d 148 BHP WE OFFER FINANCE ON THIS CAR
2011 (60 reg) | 86,000 miles
£8,900
Mazda5 1.6 D Sport Venture 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 40,000 miles
£7,513
Mazda5 1.6 D Venture Edition 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 46,000 miles
£6,990
Mazda5 2.0 Sport Venture 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 87,000 miles
£8,795
Mazda5 2.0 Highway Star (Nissan Lafesta) 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 54,616 miles