Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-3 image

Mazda CX-3 cars for sale

Search 760 cars

With 75 new and 685 used Mazda CX-3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Mazda range

Mazda CX-3 SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.2

The CX-3 is, for this type of SUV, an engaging car to drive with much to like about it if you value fun behind the wheel as well as stylish looks. However, it’s not as practical as some of its small SUV rivals.

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Mazda CX-3 articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Mazda CX-3s offer a top speed range between 114mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Mazda CX-3 on-the-road prices RRP from £19,395 and rises to around £25,395, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Mazda CX-3's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 64mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.