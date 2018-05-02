Maserati Saloon used cars for sale
With 316 used Maserati Saloon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Maserati Saloon cars for sale
£15,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 87,000 miles
£16,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 DV6 4d 275 BHP STUNNING CAR WITH FSH+HUGE SPEC
2014 (64 reg) | 73,000 miles
£47,950
Maserati Ghibli Diesel V6D RIBELLE EDITION 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 S GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£39,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£39,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 S GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£17,395
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 57,386 miles
£40,950
Maserati Ghibli Diesel V6D 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£27,390
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (Sport Pack) (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,433 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£42,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 31 miles
£20,500
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 31,522 miles
£50,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 39 miles
£23,499
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 D Luxury 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,980 miles
£21,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 31,000 miles
£26,959
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 30,000 miles
£19,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 D V6
2015 (65 reg) | 36,899 miles
£22,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 D V6
2016 (66 reg) | 26,461 miles
£24,950
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 S 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 55,000 miles
£14,999
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 47,500 miles
£15,500
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Seq 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 52,000 miles
