Manual Maserati used cars for sale
With 17 used Manual Maserati cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Maserati cars for sale
£22,000
Maserati 3200 3.2 V8 GT 2dr
2000 (W reg) | 36,000 miles
£16,995
Maserati Coupe 4.2 GT 2dr
2005 (05 reg) | 54,600 miles
£14,950
Maserati 4200 4.2 V8 COUPE GT 2d 385 BHP SAT NAV + XENON'S + 18" ALLOYS!
2003 (53 reg) | 42,000 miles
£89,950
Maserati MERAK 3.0 SS 3dr
1979 (T reg) | 17,257 miles
£15,750
Maserati Coupe 4.2 GT 2dr
2004 (04 reg) | 54,725 miles
£18,250
Maserati Spyder 4.2 GT 2dr
2002 (02 reg) | 73,000 miles
£13,990
Maserati 3200 3.2 V8 GT 2dr
2001 (Y reg) | 25,000 miles
£17,990
Maserati Maserati 4200 Coupe Cambiocorsa Cambiocorsa 2dr
(05 reg) | 38,887 miles
£15,495
Maserati 3200 3.2 V8 GT 2dr
1999 (V reg) | 42,000 miles
£16,990
Maserati 3200GT GT V8 3.2 2dr
2000 (W reg) | 27,950 miles
£22,950
Maserati Spyder 4.2 V8 2d 385 BHP Matching Red Roof / Carpets, Cream Leather Seats Red Roof
2004 (04 reg) | 32,000 miles
£10,000
Maserati Quattroporte 3.2 V8 Evoluzione 4dr
2000 (W reg) | 88,671 miles
£12,000
Maserati Spyder 4.2 V8 2d 385 BHP CLUTCH CHANGED AT 20K,CAT-D
2003 (52 reg) | 29,400 miles
£109,995
Maserati Shamal 3.2 2dr
1992 (J reg) | 3,912 miles
£18,500
Maserati 3200 3.2 V8 GT 2dr
2001 (Y reg) | 23,500 miles
£7,989
Maserati Biturbo 2.5 2dr
1989 (F reg) | 39,000 miles
£10,990
Maserati 3200 3.2 V8 GT 2dr
1999 (V reg) | 54,000 miles
Latest Maserati ArticlesView more
Review
Maserati Ghibli saloon (2017 - ) review
The Ghibli is a premium saloon that competes with the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. It’s also the most affordable
02 May 2018
News
Petrol model added to Maserati Levante SUV range
When it was launched last year, Maserati's first SUV came only with a diesel engine, but buyers now also have the option of a much more powerful, and much
18 Oct 2017
Review
Maserati Quattroporte saloon (2017 - ) review
A decidedly Italian executive car, the Quattroporte is a very different and very exclusive alternative to the likes of the Porsche Panamera, Mercedes S-Class
08 Jun 2017
Review
Maserati Levante SUV(2016 - ) review
The Levante is Maserati’s SUV, and its Italian charms are trying to attract the kind of buyers who are tempted by the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X6 or Jaguar
12 Jul 2019