Mitsubishi Shogun Sport used cars for sale in London
With 7 used Mitsubishi Shogun Sport cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£40,555
£32,215
Save£8,340
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£41,330
£39,995
Save£1,335
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£40,505
£32,749
Save£7,756
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£38,901
£30,996
Save£7,905
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 4 Auto 4WD 2.4 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Mitsubishi Shogun Sport cars for sale in London
£3,995
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 58,163 miles
£28,990
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 4 2.4 DI-D180 BHP AUTO 4WD 5DR
2019 (19 reg) | 2,814 miles
£27,539
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4 DI-DC 4 5dr Auto 4WD
2019 (19 reg) | 4,367 miles
£2,499
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 3.0 V6 Warrior SUV 5dr Petrol Automatic (319 g/km, 168 bhp)
2003 (03 reg) | 76,000 miles
£2,600
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 3.0 V6 Elegance 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 78,000 miles
£2,440
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.5 TD Warrior 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 82,965 miles
£26,995
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4 DI-D 4 SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4WD (222 g/km, 178 bhp)
2018 (18 reg) | 1,000 miles