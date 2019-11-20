Lexus Saloon used cars for sale
With 1,131 used Lexus Saloon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Lexus Saloon cars for sale
£15,000
Lexus IS 250 2.5 F Sport 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 21,242 miles
£11,695
Lexus LS 600h 5.0 L CVT 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 93,000 miles
£9,990
Lexus IS 250 Advance 2.5 4dr
2012 (12 reg) | 37,931 miles
£21,999
Lexus IS 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 7,764 miles
£19,795
Lexus IS 200 2.0 Premier 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 10,425 miles
£4,995
Lexus IS 220d 220D SE-I Reversing Camera Sat Nav Hot and Cold Seats 2.2 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 71,323 miles
£14,495
Lexus IS 300h Luxury 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2014 (14 reg) | 39,000 miles
£2,995
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SE 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 104,000 miles
£13,990
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Sport E-CVT 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 76,000 miles
£3,295
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2010 (60 reg) | 93,000 miles
£699
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 205,000 miles
£2,000
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2008 (58 reg) | 129,000 miles
£9,750
Lexus IS 300 2.5 SE E-CVT 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 97,800 miles
£1,950
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SE-L 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 142,000 miles
£8,495
Lexus LS 600h 5.0 L CVT 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 98,230 miles
£17,771
Lexus GS Saloon 300h 2.5 Executive Edition 4dr CVT
2019 (16 reg) | 56,872 miles
£5,490
Lexus GS 450H 450 hybrid
(07 reg) | 102,000 miles
£4,500
Lexus GS 430 4.3 4dr Auto 2 KEYS, GREAT HISTORY
2005 (05 reg) | 94,000 miles
£15,995
Lexus GS 300H 2.5 F-Sport 4Dr Cvt
2013 (63 reg) | 67,400 miles
£2,650
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SE 4dr
2005 (55 reg) | 104,000 miles
£4,689
Lexus GS 3.5 450H SE-L 4d 292 BHP HEATED LEATHER+SAT-NAV
2007 (07 reg) | 104,000 miles
£8,150
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 94,000 miles
£16,300
Lexus IS 300 2.5L Executive Edition 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 52,380 miles
£4,300
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SR 4dr
2008 (58 reg) | 138,000 miles
