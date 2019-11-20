Lexus Hatchback used cars for sale
With 651 used Lexus Hatchback cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus Hatchback cars for sale
£13,953
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto Satellite Navigation
2015 (65 reg) | 29,358 miles
£16,365
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury Premium Nav Leather 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,487 miles
£8,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 F Sport CVT 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 85,000 miles
£12,495
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 33,000 miles
£8,950
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L CVT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 65,598 miles
£7,680
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-I CVT 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 74,768 miles
£10,000
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 60,108 miles
£11,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Executive Edition CVT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 90,000 miles
£11,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance 5dr CVT Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 70,067 miles
£16,880
Lexus CT Luxury with Leather & Navigation 1.8 5dr
(17 reg) | 10,841 miles
£12,711
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Sport 5dr CVT Auto Satellite Navigation
2015 (65 reg) | 50,494 miles
£16,950
Lexus CT 200H 1.8 Luxury 5Dr Cvt Auto
2017 (66 reg) | 17,109 miles
£8,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h S CVT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 68,039 miles
£10,780
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Premier CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 60,000 miles
£5,999
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 145,000 miles
£9,395
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier CVT 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 55,480 miles
£6,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-I CVT 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 75,900 miles
£17,990
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Luxury Navigation 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 10,012 miles
£10,950
Lexus CT 1.8 200H ADVANCE 5d 136 BHP
2014 (63 reg) | 40,000 miles
£11,479
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h S CVT (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 58,591 miles
£18,495
Lexus CT 1.8 200h Sport Hatchback 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (s/s) (136 ps)
2017 (67 reg) | 14,400 miles
£9,750
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 Advance CVT 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 61,043 miles
£7,950
Lexus CT 1.8 200H SE-I 5d 136 BHP HPI, NEW MOT, SERVICE, 6MO WARRANTY
2012 (62 reg) | 85,650 miles
£7,500
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 SE-L Premier CVT 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 96,500 miles
