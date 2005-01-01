Green Land Rover Discovery 3 used cars for sale
With 16 used Green Land Rover Discovery 3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Green Land Rover Discovery 3 cars for sale
£5,236
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 149,844 miles
£6,290
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 3 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 188 BHP LEATHER,CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH
2006 (56 reg) | 122,600 miles
£5,395
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 125,754 miles
£4,995
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 130,572 miles
£8,499
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 3 TDV6 S 5d 188 BHP TONGA GREEN SAT NAV HEATED SEATS
2005 (55 reg) | 84,500 miles
£3,995
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 182,123 miles
£7,990
Land Rover Discovery 3 4.4 V8 HSE 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 92,000 miles
£4,995
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 HSE 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 132,000 miles
£5,395
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 3 TDV6 GS 5d 188 BHP GREAT VALUE+NEW MOT ON SALE
2009 (09 reg) | 151,000 miles
£8,400
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 XS 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 95,511 miles
£8,495
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 3 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 188 BHP FULL SERVICE HISTORY, HSE, MUST SEE
2006 (56 reg) | 70,000 miles
£5,490
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 3 TDV6 HSE 5d 188 BHP
2005 (55 reg) | 138,400 miles
£5,995
Land Rover Discovery TDv6 190 GS 2.7 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 88,763 miles
£8,995
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 Td V6 HSE 5dr Auto DIESEL SERVICE HISTORY
2009 (09 reg) | 54,126 miles