Gold Jaguar XE used cars for sale
With 3 used Gold Jaguar XE cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Jaguar XE cars for sale
Latest Jaguar XE ArticlesView more
Review
Jaguar XE saloon (2019 - ) review
The XE is a mid-sized executive saloon and a rival for cars like the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Audi A4.
31 Jul 2019
News
Jaguar reveals XE SV Project 8, its most extreme road-going car ever
With almost 600bhp from its supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, the latest version of Jaguar's smallest saloon has performance to rival supercars
28 Jun 2017
Review
Jaguar XE Saloon (2015 - ) review
The Jaguar XE saloon is a cracking addition to the compact-executive club. Class-leading efficiency and emissions, alongside an engaging drive are the
24 Apr 2015