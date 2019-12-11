Orange Jaguar F-Type used cars for sale
With 10 used Orange Jaguar F-Type cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Jaguar F-Type cars for sale
£34,995
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 S Quickshift 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 38,000 miles
£56,750
Jaguar F-Type [380] Supercharged V6 R-Dynamic 2dr Auto 3.0
2019 (19 reg) | 6,631 miles
£36,950
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 S Quickshift 2dr
2013 (13 reg) | 42,500 miles
£29,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 13,600 miles
£28,990
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 Coupe 2dr Petrol Quickshift (205 g/km, 335 bhp)
2014 (64 reg) | 18,083 miles
£39,995
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 Supercharged V6 S 2Dr Auto
2017 (66 reg) | 19,263 miles
£59,990
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 Supercharged SVR (AWD) 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 6,800 miles
£32,000
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S Quickshift 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 37,000 miles
£48,995
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 Supercharged R (AWD) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 17,063 miles
£29,950
Jaguar F-Type V6 Quickshift 2dr 3.0
2015 (15 reg) | 46,000 miles
