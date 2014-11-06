Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Infiniti G cars for sale

With 10 used Infiniti G cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Infiniti G Convertible (2009 - 2012) review

Auto Trader rating

3.6

The Infiniti G Convertible is a handsome four-seater with a folding roof. It has distinctive looks and exclusive badge, but doesn’t drive as well as the Audi A5 Cabriolet or BMW 3 Series Convertible.

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
Used10 cars available now£6,299.00Search

Latest second hand Infiniti G cars for sale

View all

Latest Infiniti G Articles

View more