Infiniti G cars for sale
With 10 used Infiniti G cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Infiniti G Convertible (2009 - 2012) review
The Infiniti G Convertible is a handsome four-seater with a folding roof. It has distinctive looks and exclusive badge, but doesn’t drive as well as the Audi A5 Cabriolet or BMW 3 Series Convertible.Read full review
Latest second hand Infiniti G cars for saleView all
£9,200
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 S 2dr
2010 (59 reg) | 83,000 miles
£7,750
Infiniti 3.7 V6 Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (246 g/km, 316 bhp)
2010 (10 reg) | 33,000 miles
£6,995
Infiniti G 3.7 G37 4DR AUTOMATIC 320 BHP
2010 (60 reg) | 36,556 miles
£13,500
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 GT Premium Auto 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 57,589 miles
£8,989
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 GT 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 79,000 miles
£12,000
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 GT Premium 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 44,000 miles
£12,495
Infiniti G37 3.7 V6 GT Premium 2Dr Auto Convertible
2010 (60 reg) | 58,378 miles
£6,299
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 GT 2dr
2009 (59 reg) | 95,000 miles
£8,990
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 S 2dr
2010 (60 reg) | 78,000 miles
£15,999
Infiniti G 3.7 V6 GT Premium 2dr
2013 (62 reg) | 35,000 miles
