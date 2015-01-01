Red Ford Transit Custom used cars for sale
With 4 used Red Ford Transit Custom cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Ford Transit Custom cars for sale
£14,995
+ VAT
Ford Transit Custom 330 KOMBI 5 SEAT DAY VAN ONLY 8000 MILES 2.2
2015 (15 reg) | 8,756 miles
£13,995
+ VAT
Ford Transit Custom 270 Low Mileage 2017 Add Blue Red D/Cab 2.0
2017 (17 reg) | 18,642 miles
£32,998
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 TDCi 300 L1H1 Limited DCIV Auto FWD 6dr (6 Seat)
2019 (69 reg) | 7,500 miles
£29,995
Ford Transit Custom 2.0 300 LIMITED DCIV L1 H1 AUTO 130 BHP MOTION R DESIGN MASSIVE SPEC,AS NEW 6dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,000 miles