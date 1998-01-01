White Ford Sierra used cars for sale
With 8 used White Ford Sierra cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Ford Sierra cars for sale
£42,000
Ford Sierra 2.0 RS Cosworth 3dr
1986 (D reg) | 113,161 miles
£24,950
Ford Sierra 2.0 RS Cosworth 4dr
1989 (F reg) | 133,000 miles
£119,950
Ford Sierra RS Cosworth 3dr RS500 2.0
1987 (D reg) | 44,330 miles
£9,995
Ford Sierra 2.8 XR Ghia 4x4 5dr
1988 (E reg) | 54,000 miles
£44,995
Ford Sierra 2.0 RS Cosworth 3dr
1986 (D reg) | 69,000 miles
£50,950
Ford Sierra 2.0 RS Cosworth 3dr
1987 (D reg) | 54,000 miles
£55,000
Ford Sierra 2.0 RS Cosworth Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (201 bhp)
1986 (D reg) | 67,000 miles
£17,989
Ford Sierra 2.0 RS Cosworth 4dr
1990 (H reg) | 29,000 miles