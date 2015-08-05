Brown Ford S-Max used cars for sale
With 9 used Brown Ford S-Max cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Ford S-Max cars for sale
£11,595
Ford S-Max Titanium X Sport Tdci 2.0 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 79,774 miles
£8,366
Ford S-Max 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 49,900 miles
£8,795
Ford S-Max TITANIUM TDCI 1.6 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 70,000 miles
£8,450
Ford S-Max 2.0 TDCi 140 Zetec 5dr Powershift
2013 (13 reg) | 29,541 miles
£7,950
Ford S-Max 2.0 TITANIUM TDCI 5d AUTO 161 BHP
2012 (62 reg) | 93,400 miles
£11,975
Ford S-Max 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 28,000 miles
£7,740
Ford S-Max 1.6 TDCi Titanium (s/s) 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 61,000 miles
£19,999
Ford S-Max 2.0 VIGNALE TDCI 5d AUTO 177 BHP B/TOOTH+USB+AUX+FDSH+AIRCON+NAV+ABS
2016 (66 reg) | 36,000 miles
Latest Ford S-Max ArticlesView more
Review
Ford S-Max MPV (2015 - ) review
The Ford S-Max is a seven-seat MPV to rival the Citroen Grand C4 Picasso, Vauxhall Zafira Tourer, and is also arguably the most driver-focussed MPV on
05 Aug 2015
Review
Ford S-MAX MPV (2006 – 2011) expert review
Read the Ford S-MAX MPV (2006 - 2011) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
12 Dec 2014