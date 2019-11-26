Ford MPV used cars for sale
With 5,835 used Ford MPV cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Ford MPV cars for sale
£1,990
Ford C-Max 1.8 TDCi Zetec MPV 5dr Diesel Manual (143 g/km, 113 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 62,000 miles
£995
Ford Focus C-Max 1.6 16v Zetec 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 156,011 miles
£6,250
Ford Grand C-Max 1.5 TDCi Titanium (s/s) 5dr (Nav)
2016 (16 reg) | 101,000 miles
£1,095
Ford Focus C-Max 2.0 Ghia 5dr IV
2004 (54 reg) | 117,000 miles
£3,490
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Ghia 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 114,000 miles
£12,390
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect 1.5 TDCi Zetec (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,022 miles
£2,895
Ford C-Max 2.0 Titanium 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 77,428 miles
£11,995
Ford S-Max 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 23,000 miles
£6,990
Ford B-Max TITANIUM 1.6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 16,935 miles
£7,995
Ford Galaxy TITANIUM X DIESEL 2.0 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 105,000 miles
£10,495
Ford Grand C-Max 1.5 TDCi Titanium (s/s) 5dr (Nav)
2016 (66 reg) | 34,474 miles
£11,595
Ford S-Max Titanium X Sport Tdci 2.0 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 79,774 miles
£7,800
Ford B-Max 1.5 TDCi 95 Zetec 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,654 miles
£7,500
Ford B-Max 1.4 Zetec 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 30,465 miles
£8,300
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 140 Zetec 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 25,248 miles
£8,500
Ford B-Max 1.6 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2015 (15 reg) | 18,993 miles
£5,640
Ford B-Max 1.4 Zetec 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 35,245 miles
£15,500
Ford S-Max 2.0 TDCi 150 Zetec 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,351 miles
£6,800
Ford B-Max 1.6 Zetec 5dr Powershift
2015 (15 reg) | 32,525 miles
£11,990
Ford Grand C-Max 1.5 TDCi Titanium 5dr Powershift
2016 (66 reg) | 9,117 miles
£13,540
Ford C-Max 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,452 miles
£9,991
Ford S-Max 2.2 TDCi 200 Titanium X Sport 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 70,816 miles
£10,770
Ford B-Max 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium Navigator 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 5,230 miles
£5,790
Ford Grand C-Max 1.6 TDCi Zetec 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 79,477 miles
