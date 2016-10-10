Bronze Fiat Tipo used cars for sale
With 12 used Bronze Fiat Tipo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Bronze Fiat Tipo cars for sale
£6,799
Fiat Tipo 1.4 Lounge 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 36,267 miles
£8,963
Fiat Tipo 1.4 EASY PLUS 5DR
2019 (68 reg) | 3,985 miles
£7,790
Fiat Tipo T-JET EASY PLUS 1.4 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 20,202 miles
£8,299
Fiat Tipo T-JET EASY PLUS 1.4 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,072 miles
£12,250
Fiat Tipo 1.6 MULTIJET EASY PLUS 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,500 miles
£6,798
Fiat Tipo 1.4 MPI Lounge 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 42,120 miles
£11,995
Fiat Tipo 5Dr 1.6 120hp MJT II Easy PLS
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles
£9,490
Fiat Tipo 1.3 MultiJet Easy 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 3,920 miles
£11,990
Fiat Tipo 1.6 Multijet Easy Plus 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,651 miles
£7,785
Fiat Tipo Lounge 1.4 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 26,109 miles
£9,995
Fiat Tipo 1.6 MultiJetII Easy Plus Hatchback 5dr Diesel (s/s) (120 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 5,283 miles
£11,495
Fiat Tipo 1.6 MultiJet II Lounge (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,067 miles
Latest Fiat Tipo ArticlesView more
Review
Fiat Tipo Station Wagon estate (2016 - ) review
The Tipo Station Wagon is Fiat’s answer to family estates like the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra. It concentrates on providing impressive space for a rock-bottom
10 Oct 2016
Review
Fiat Tipo hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Tipo is Fiat’s answer to family hatchbacks like the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra, but it concentrates on providing impressive space for a rock-bottom
03 Oct 2016
First Drive
2016 Fiat Tipo first drive review
It’s not the most pleasurable car, either to drive or to sit in, but if you’re just after competitively priced transport, there’s plenty going for it.
26 Sep 2016
News
New Fiat Tipo will target Ford Focus
Both hatchback and estate versions of Fiat's new Focus-rivalling model will be going on sale this September, with excellent practicality said to be one
01 Mar 2016