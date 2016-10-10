Fiat Tipo
Fiat Tipo cars for saleSearch 582 cars
With 89 new and 493 used Fiat Tipo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Fiat range
Frequently asked questions
Fiat Tipos offer a top speed range between 112mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Fiat Tipo on-the-road prices RRP from £15,905 and rises to around £21,860, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Fiat Tipo's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 83mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.