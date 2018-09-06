Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X image

Fiat 500X cars for sale

Search 842 cars

With 96 new and 746 used Fiat 500X cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Fiat range

Fiat 500X SUV (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.2

The 500X takes the retro, cheeky styling of Fiat's very popular 500 hatchback, and puts it on a small SUV. Customers for this type of car have lots of choice, including cars that are objectively better, but if you're sold on the looks and prepared to...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Fiat 500X articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Fiat 500Xs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Fiat 500X on-the-road prices RRP from £18,500 and rises to around £24,660, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Fiat 500X's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 44mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.