Fiat 500X
Fiat 500X cars for saleSearch 842 cars
With 96 new and 746 used Fiat 500X cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Fiat range
Frequently asked questions
Fiat 500Xs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 124mph, depending on the version.
Fiat 500X on-the-road prices RRP from £18,500 and rises to around £24,660, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Fiat 500X's fuel economy ranges between 41mpg and 44mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.