Turquoise Fiat 500L used cars for sale
With 4 used Turquoise Fiat 500L cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Turquoise Fiat 500L cars for sale
£6,899
Fiat 500L 1.2 MULTIJET POP STAR 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 33,000 miles
£8,250
Fiat 500L 1.3 MultiJet Lounge MPW Dualogic (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 9,000 miles
£6,995
Fiat 500L MULTIJET LOUNGE;1 OWNER 11000+HISTORY;PANORAM ROOF 1.3 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 11,000 miles
£7,490
Fiat 500L 1.3 Multijet 95 Pop Star 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 21,049 miles
