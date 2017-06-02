Silver Fiat 500L used cars for sale
With 15 used Silver Fiat 500L cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Fiat 500L cars for sale
£5,990
Fiat 500L MPW 1.2 MULTIJET POP STAR DUALOGIC 5d 85 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 49,502 miles
£6,499
Fiat 500L 1.3 TD MultiJet Lounge 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 36,027 miles
£7,990
Fiat 500L 1.4 Lounge MPW 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,514 miles
£8,595
Fiat 500L MPW 1.6 MULTIJET LOUNGE 5d 120 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 20,000 miles
£6,590
Fiat 500L 1.3 MultiJet Pop Star MPW (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 6,200 miles
£7,640
Fiat 500L MPW 1.3 Multijet 95 Pop Star 5dr [7 Seat]
2016 (16 reg) | 30,877 miles
£3,650
Fiat 500L 1.6 MultiJet Easy 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 95,500 miles
£4,600
Fiat 500L 0.9 TwinAir Pop Star 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 56,000 miles
£12,826
Fiat 500L 1.4 120th 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,970 miles
£7,495
Fiat 500L MPW 1.2 MULTIJET POP STAR 5d 95 BHP *** ONLY 34k MILES *** 7 SEATER ***
2016 (66 reg) | 34,000 miles
£5,995
Fiat 500L MPW 1.6 MULTIJET LOUNGE 5d 120 BHP 7 SEATS 7 SEATS + BLUETOOTH +CRUISE CONTROL
2015 (15 reg) | 63,650 miles
£10,800
Fiat 500L 1.4 Lounge 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 833 miles
£5,150
Fiat 500L 1.4 POP STAR 5d 95 BHP - BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL
2014 (64 reg) | 55,614 miles
£7,499
Fiat 500L 1.2 MULTIJET POP STAR 5d 95 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 13,181 miles
£6,275
Fiat 500L 1.6 MULTIJET BEATS EDITION 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 50,900 miles
Latest Fiat 500L ArticlesView more
Review
Fiat 500L MPV (2017-) review
Fiat’s 500L manages to cram loads of space and versatility into a surprisingly compact body, so it’s easy to drive in town, yet big enough to accommodate
02 Jun 2017
News
Fiat refreshes the 500L MPV
Fiat’s MPV gets a mid-life overhaul, with a new look and extra kit.
23 May 2017
Review
Fiat 500L Hatchback (2013 - ) review
Read the Fiat 500L hatchback (2012 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
05 Nov 2014