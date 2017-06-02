Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 19 new and 422 used Fiat 500L cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Fiat 500L MPV (2017-) review

There’s no question that 500L’s funky looks will polarise opinion, but even the harshest critics would concede that the sheer amount of space and clever versatility Fiat has managed to pack into those compact dimensions is highly impressive. Although it...

Frequently asked questions

  • Fiat 500Ls offer a top speed range between 101mph and 117mph, depending on the version.

  • Fiat 500L on-the-road prices RRP from £17,360 and rises to around £19,530, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Fiat 500L's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 72mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.