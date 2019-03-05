Petrol Ferrari used cars for sale
With 887 used Petrol Ferrari cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Petrol Ferrari cars for sale
£59,995
Ferrari 360 3.6 Modena F1 2dr
2002 (02 reg) | 8,000 miles
£625,000
Ferrari 458 4.5 Spider Auto Seq 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 1,285 miles
£89,950
Ferrari F430 4.3 F1 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 15,495 miles
£115,500
Ferrari California 3.8 V8 T F1 DCT (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 6,687 miles
£267,000
Ferrari 812 SUPERFAST 2dr Auto 6.5
2018 (68 reg) | 3,300 miles
£229,000
Ferrari 488 Spider 2dr Auto 3.9
2019 (19 reg) | 1,670 miles
£58,990
Ferrari F430 4.3 F1 Convertible 2dr Petrol Automatic (420 g/km, 490 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 77,000 miles
£117,995
Ferrari California 3.8 V8 T F1 DCT (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 1,900 miles
£2,349,950
Ferrari 288 GTO 2dr
1985 | 9,200 miles
£97,000
Ferrari California T 2dr Auto 4.0
2014 (64 reg) | 17,689 miles
£71,750
Ferrari F355 3.5 Berlinetta 2dr
1999 (T reg) | 30,300 miles
£71,750
Ferrari F355 3.5 Berlinetta 2dr
1999 (T reg) | 30,300 miles
£179,500
Ferrari Portofino 2+2 3.9 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 7,468 miles
£56,990
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 19,500 miles
£199,995
Ferrari Portofino 3.8T V8 F1 DCT (s/s) 2dr
2019 | 101 miles
£89,995
Ferrari F430 4.3 F1 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 20,000 miles
£89,995
Ferrari F430 4.3 F1 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 20,000 miles
£89,995
Ferrari F430 4.3 F1 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 20,000 miles
£136,995
Ferrari FF 6.3 Auto Seq 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 11,186 miles
£136,995
Ferrari FF 6.3 Auto Seq 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 11,186 miles
£194,850
Ferrari GTC4Lusso 3.9T V8 F1 DCT (s/s) 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,500 miles
£63,990
Ferrari California 4.3 Convertible 2dr Petrol F1 DCT (453 bhp)
2009 (59 reg) | 49,881 miles
£209,999
Ferrari 488 Spider 3.9 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 7,609 miles
£159,950
Ferrari Portofino 3.8T V8 F1 DCT (s/s) 2dr
2018 (18 reg) | 6,732 miles
Latest Ferrari ArticlesView more
News
Coming soon: Ferrari F8 Tributo
New V8-powered Ferrari sports coupe unveiled at Geneva Motor Show.
05 Mar 2019
Feature
The REV Test: Ferrari special at Goodwood Festival of Speed
This week, all three of our motoring journalists are in the passenger seat, experiencing the famous hill climb in three Ferraris: the 812 Superfast, Portofino
09 Nov 2018
News
Limited-edition Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 revealed
Ferrari has taken its first two ‘Icona’ models, the SP1 and SP2, to the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
02 Oct 2018
News
Ferrari Museum in Modena celebrates women with new exhibition
If you’re going on holiday to Italy over the next year, make sure you get yourself to the Enzo Ferrari museum in Modena for the new exhibition: ‘Il Rosso
11 May 2018