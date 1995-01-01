Volvo S60 used cars for sale in East of England
With 5 used Volvo S60 cars in East of England available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£39,735
£36,995
Save£2,740
Volvo S60 T5 R-Design Plus 2.0 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
RRP£42,515
£39,995
Save£2,520
Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Plus 2.0 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
RRP£38,860
£33,995
Save£4,865
Volvo S60 2.0 T5 R-Design Plus Auto (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
RRP£40,885
£29,850
Save£11,035
Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Plus 4dr
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
Latest second hand Volvo S60 cars for sale in East of England
£5,299
Volvo S60 2.0 D3 SE 4d 161 BHP HEATED LEATHER SAT NAV LED LIGHTS
2010 (10 reg) | 80,653 miles
£1,995
Volvo S60 2.4 D SE Geartronic 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 134,000 miles
£28,500
Volvo S60 III T5 R-Design Edition Auto (Smartphone Integration includes Apple Car Play) 2.0 4dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,700 miles
£1,600
Volvo S60 2.0 T S Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (240 g/km, 180 bhp)
2002 (02 reg) | 76,000 miles
£2,695
Volvo S60 2.4 D5 SE 4dr
2005 (55 reg) | 82,372 miles